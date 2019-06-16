Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,247,509,000 after purchasing an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.38.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,124. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

