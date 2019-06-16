Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 646,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 37,320,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,377,184. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/belpointe-asset-management-llc-has-1-23-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-nysebac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.