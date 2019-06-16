BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBL opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group PLC has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

