BidaskClub Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RARE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $31,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.