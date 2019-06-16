BidaskClub Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.00 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 515,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,691,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $14,068,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.