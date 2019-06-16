Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00061385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $693,468.00 and approximately $6,964.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011764 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005748 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 124,877 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

