Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,792.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $98,792.00 and $9,963.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00363962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.02316707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00155672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 17,293,696 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

