BlackRock Inc. Has $263.89 Million Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,143,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 635,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $263,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,911 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $45,081.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

