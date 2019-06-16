BlackRock Inc. Has $275.38 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,347,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $275,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

