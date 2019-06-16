Block Array Price Down 51.1% Over Last Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Block Array has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market cap of $195,099.00 and $652.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.43 or 0.07988147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037852 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Block Array Profile

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

