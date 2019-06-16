Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,352,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $34.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,775.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,757. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,483. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,072.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

