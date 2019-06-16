Brokerages Anticipate C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.13 Million

Brokerages predict that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post $519.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.10 million and the highest is $545.70 million. C&J Energy Services reported sales of $610.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C&J Energy Services.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE CJ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 655,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C&J Energy Services has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $708.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C&J Energy Services (CJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.