Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,115,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. 7,779,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,117. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.