Brokerages Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.90 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,708 shares of company stock worth $17,395,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 9,956.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,710,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,638,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,004,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 869,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $140.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

