Brokerages Set $26.00 Price Target for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.87. Graham has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 719,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graham by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 59,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 737,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

