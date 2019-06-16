Brokerages Set Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $108.78

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 335,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,320. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $258,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,740. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

