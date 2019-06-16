Brokerages Set Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) PT at $60.00

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 78,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.