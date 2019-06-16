Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $234,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $680.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.48 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

