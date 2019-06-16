California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,350.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $301,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,514.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,091. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $21.85 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

