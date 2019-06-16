California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 179.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 9,478 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $195,910.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $634,106. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $932.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

