California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,461,000 after purchasing an additional 512,067 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 280.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,319,892 shares of company stock valued at $802,207,152. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $50.76 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

