Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$33.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.33 and a 52-week high of C$38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$209.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

