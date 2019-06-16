Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0927 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, CoinFalcon and ZB.COM. Cardano has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $198.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040802 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024000 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.02347327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Exmo, ABCC, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Coinbe, Binance, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

