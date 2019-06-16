Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 555.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Care.com were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Care.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Care.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Care.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Care.com stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $454.35 million, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Care.com from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $109,513.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,617.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $489,953. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

