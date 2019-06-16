Castine Capital Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. IBERIABANK comprises about 3.7% of Castine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 262,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,518. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/castine-capital-management-llc-has-12-04-million-stake-in-iberiabank-corp-nasdaqibkc.html.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.