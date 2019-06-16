Castine Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 446.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $367,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,126 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,666.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,447. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 27,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

