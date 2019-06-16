CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $1,752,103.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,815,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,203 shares of company stock worth $8,913,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

