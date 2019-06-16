Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.66.

CRNT stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 389,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166,772 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

