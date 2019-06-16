Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Declares Special Dividend of $0.18

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a special dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cerner to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

