Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.85

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.85 ($2.73) and last traded at A$3.84 ($2.72), with a volume of 99972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.81 ($2.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

