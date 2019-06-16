Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $749,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,221 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $230.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/chevron-co-nysecvx-shares-sold-by-barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.