Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CNK opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/cinemark-holdings-inc-nysecnk-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.