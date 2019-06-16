Citigroup Downgrades Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Tableau Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tableau Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $148,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $1,443,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,276,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,045. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tableau Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after buying an additional 299,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tableau Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

