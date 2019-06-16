Citigroup Inc. Purchases 21,052 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 388.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth by 124.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,773,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,579 shares of company stock valued at $33,597,994. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 248.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

