Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.18 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In other Progress Software news, Director John R. Egan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,025,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

