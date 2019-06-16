Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Down 0.1%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.99. Approximately 3,718,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,364,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after buying an additional 1,815,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

