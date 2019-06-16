ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SP. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $126,700. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

