ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,625,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 117,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

