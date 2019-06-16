CLS Investments LLC Has $14.03 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,950,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,182 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,428,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 192,109 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 978,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 630,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 3,752,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,755. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

