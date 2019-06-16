CNH Partners LLC Acquires 5,597 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,927. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 904,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,940. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.71 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/cnh-partners-llc-acquires-5597-shares-of-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-nysewh.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.