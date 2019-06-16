CNH Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,945,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,189,000. First Data comprises approximately 2.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 116.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,911,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,307 shares of company stock worth $5,551,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,726. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

