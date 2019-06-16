CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. CNOOC makes up approximately 1.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $63,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CNOOC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNOOC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE CEO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,787. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $142.94 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $5.0955 dividend. This is an increase from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

