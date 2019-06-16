Coinlancer (CL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $577,534.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $725.06 or 0.07908474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037557 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

