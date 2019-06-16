CoinPoker Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.64 million and $31,847.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00355014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.02327404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00157362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

