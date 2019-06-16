ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $3,630.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,326,316,566 coins and its circulating supply is 11,285,274,739 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

