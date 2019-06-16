Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $751,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $60.48 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

