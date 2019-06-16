Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 681,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 109,302 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $33.61 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

