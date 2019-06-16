Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Cardlytics (NYSE:CDLX)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.43 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -11.05 Cardlytics $150.68 million 3.77 -$53.04 million ($2.14) -11.76

Cardlytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -25.53% -84.02% -27.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cardlytics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.04%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Cardlytics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

