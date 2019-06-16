Consort Medical’s (CSRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Consort Medical to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

CSRT opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Thursday. Consort Medical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,294 ($16.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Consort Medical’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Consort Medical’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Consort Medical

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

