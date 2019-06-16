Contents Protocol (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.75 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $6.40 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.87 or 0.08176146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00038488 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017655 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,463,804 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

